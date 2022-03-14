Una ONG se opone al “derecho al olvido” para Natalia Denegri

El caso está en manos de la Corte. La ex modelo pide que Google borre contenidos sobre su pasado.

La Asociación por los Derechos Civiles (ADC) recomendó a la Corte Suprema que rechace la aplicación del “derecho al olvido” en la causa judicial de Natalia Denegri contra Google, donde la ex modelo reclama que el buscador desindexe contenidos de TV y fotos protagonizados por ella en la década del ´90.

“Su implicancia en el ámbito digital y el derecho al olvido poseen una trascendencia que supera el mero interés de las partes ya que ambos poseen importancia central para la vigencia de nuestro estado de derecho democrático”, según indicó la organización.

El caso está en manos de la Corte luego de que Google apelara las sentencias de primera y segunda instancia que habían fallado en favor de Denegri. Ahora el máximo tribunal no solo deberá tomar una determinación sobre el caso, sino que deberá delinear un estándar sobre si las personas pueden solicitar a los buscadores que dejen de exponer noticias del pasado que consideren perjudiciales.

En su presentación, la ADC manifiesta su desacuerdo con la aplicación en este caso del “derecho al olvido”, dado que al momento de los hechos, Natalia Denegri “era una personalidad pública que, con conocimiento de lo que hacía y siendo mayor de 18 años, se sometió a la exposición mediática”. Además, se señala que las apariciones de la ex modelo en el marco del caso Cóppola son parte de un material de archivo que tiene un valor histórico en sí mismo, porque se constituye como testimonio de la sociedad.

Por otra parte, en la exposición se recuerda que, lejos de perjudicarse, Denegri se benefició de la exposición mediática. Allí se destaca el conocido fallo “Ponzetti de Balbín”, donde se señala que “en el caso de personajes célebres, cuya vida tiene carácter público o de personajes populares, su actuación pública puede divulgarse en lo que se relacione con la actividad que les confiere prestigio o notoriedad y siempre que lo justifique el interés general”.