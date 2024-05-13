Una periodista arrinconó a Jey Mammon

Jey Mammon estuvo en el programa de Juanita Viale y volvió a hablar del escándalo que protagonizó tras una denuncia de abuso sexual. El conductor fue arrinconado por la periodista Valeria Sampedro, que aclaró que la justicia nunca dijo que era inocente, sino que simplemente lo sobreseyó por prescripción, es decir por el paso del tiempo.

Mammon terminó aclarando su verdadera situación judicial pero habló de “inocencia por prescripción”, un juego de palabras seguramente hablado con sus abogados.