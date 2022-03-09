Una periodista de Crónica TV concursante de belleza

Se trata de Amira Hidalgo , conductora de Crónica TV y además Miss Mundo Argentina. Amira va por más desafíos ya que viaja rumbo a  San Juan de Puerto Rico a la final de Miss World que se define el 16 de marzo próximo. Representa a la Argentina en Belleza Integral. Sueña con traer la tercera corona azul para el país. Amira ya gano ya que llega a esta instancia después de más de 20 años que no sucedía tener una representante del país llegar tan alto.

 