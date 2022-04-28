Una periodista ultra K cuestionó una designación en la TV Pública

La periodista militante Cynthia Garcia salió a cuestionar la designación Rosalía Giuffré como gerenta de Producción en la TV Pública. Le cuestiona que ya sido funcionaria de la provincia de Buenos Aires durante la gestión de Maria Eugenia Vidal y ex funcionaria de BA Música por una designación de Hernán Lombardi. ”

Además, figuraba como aportante trucha con dos transferencias de 900 pesos en la campaña PRO de 2017″, se quejó.

Por último escribió este tuit: “Reflexión final: en un contexto de asedio mediático por parte de la derecha: ¿cuál va a ser el enfoque de esta autoridad de @TV_Publica ? Nos merecemos una televisión pública plural (pero no neutral ) que asuma la responsabilidad comunicacional de su tiempo”.