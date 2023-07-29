Una última encuesta lo da ganador a Larreta tanto en la primaria como en un eventual balotaje

La hizo Nueva Comunicación , y lo ubica al Jefe de gobierno con mejores chances en una segunda vuelta frente a Massa.

La Consultora Nueva Comunicación culminó una encuesta donde Horacio Rodríguez Larreta por primera vez, en semanas adversas, recupera la primera preferencia del electorado.

A do semanas de las PASO, el sondeo indica que la formula Larreta-Morales se impondría a la de Bullrich- -Petri por tres puntos , una intención de voto  del 16 % contra la otra del 13 %. Sumadas las dos variantes de Juntos se va a 29 contra un 28 % que sacaría el oficialismo (UP) liderado por Sergio Massa. ( se le sumas 4 puntos que es lo que estaría alcanzando su competidor interno Juan Grabois)

El cuco de la elección, Javier Milei, alcanza según la consultora Masilla , unos 19 puntos, números que parecen ser su techo para las instancias finales.

Lo interesaste del trabajo es como describe los posibles escenarios de balotaje. Entonos entra el oficialismo con Sergio Massa. Cuando la competencia de Massa es frente a Patricia , el ministro de economia resulta victorioso  por 4 puntos. En cambio, frente a Larreta la cuestión se invierte, es decir indicaría que Larreta puede sumar mas de otros espacios politicos.

Es una encuesta que se hizo presencial sobre un total de 1780 casos de todo el pais.

 

 

 