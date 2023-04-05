Una versión ruidosa de Almirón a Boca

ESPN 360 divulgó que Jorge Almirón sería el nuevo DT de Boca. Todo se sostuvo desde la lógica que arribó a Ezeiza proveniente de ,México, país donde reside. Ninguna fuente seria.  ¿ Acaso seria lógico que el ex de Lanús , siendo muy amigo de Macri, sea el elegido e Riquelme?

Almirón ha ido a la Quinta de Olivos a jugar al fútbol invitado por el entonces presidente y líder del PRO.