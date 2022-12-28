Uñac le prestó el avión de San Juan al Chiqui Tapia

El gobernador Sergio Uñac le prestó el avión sanitario de San Juan al presidente de la AFA para que viaje a su tierra. Se trata deun Lear Jet 75 que arrastra un historial de viajes polémicos.

Además, Uñac declaró al Chiqui Tapia ciudadano ilustre en reconocimiento por la obtención de la tercera Copa del Mundo.