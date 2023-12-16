Una activista K pide suscriptores para mantener una radio

Ursula Bargues, la activista K, salió a pedir suscriptores para que siga abierta la radio La Patriada, una de las emisoras que se bancaba casi exclusivamente con pauta oficial. “Ncesitamos que te suscribas para seguir manteniendo distintas voces”, dice en el video que circula por las redes.

Bargues conduce un programa con Eduardo De la Puente, el ex CQC.