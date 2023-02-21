“Vamos todes a las calles y los fachos a laburar”

Este fin de semana se realizó en la ciudad de Luján el Tercer Campamento Anti Capitalista con la presencia de delegaciones de todo el país,  Brasil, Francia y hasta Costa Rica.  El evento trascendió en las redes por un cantito que emula la canción Muchachos del Mundial.

En el final de la canción se escucha: “Vamos todes a las calles y los fachos a laburar”. En primera fila del video se puede ver a la diputada de izquierda Manuela Castañeira.