Varsky tuvo que aclarar por qué se quedó mudo cuando criticaba a la AFA

El periodista dijo que fue por un desperfecto técnico y descartó una censura.

En el entretiempo del partido entre River e Instituto, Juan Pablo Varsky hizo un comentario critico sobre la reciente decisión de la AFA de eliminar un descenso en la Liga Profesional. Justo en ese momento, se quedó sin sonido y aparecieron unas publicidades.

Se habló de censura pero el comentarista salió a aclarar que se trató de un desperfecto técnico. “La teoría de la conspiración “Micrófonos Silenciados” es ideal para esta aldea de alta intensidad pero no pasó nada de eso. Se desconectó todo en la cabina. Recuperamos el audio enseguida y arrancamos el segundo tiempo sin imagen en los monitores. El video nos regresó justo antes del gol de Nacho Fernández. Ya habíamos tocado el tema extensamente durante la previa. Ese video es tan fácil de conseguir como el corte ya viral. Las publicidades virtuales van siempre en ese momento de la transmisión. Lo lamento pero no hubo ni censura ni Operación Mordaza. Esta es La Pura Verdad”, dijo el periodista en sus redes.

El conflicto de fondo fue la decisión de la Asamblea Extraordinaria de la Asociación del Fútbol Argentino de modificar los artículos 90 y 91 con el fin de eliminar un descenso -por promedio- en la Liga Profesional. La decisión fue unánime entre los 45 de los 46 asambleístas presentes (Talleres de Córdoba, el ausente), por lo que al final serán dos los equipos que perderán la categoría hasta 2028.

Un verdadero papelón en medio de un campeonato.