Vebitsky cambia de radio

De Radio del Plata pasa a la emisora de Las Madres.

A un año del escándalo por el vacunatorio vip, Horacio Verbitsky vuelve a cambiar de radio. El año pasado, cuando confesó que se vacunó de manera irregular gracias a su amigo Ginés González García, que le costó el cargo de ministro de Salud, al periodista le costó su salida de El Destape Radio. Pero Verbitsky vuelve.

Como adelantó él mismo periodista, tras un paso fugaz por Radio del Plata, ahora desembarcará en la AM 530 Somos Radio. Lo hará con un programa llamado igual que su web, El cohete a la luna. Estará desde el domingo 6 de marzo con su codirectora Marcelo Figueras y la especialista en temas judiciales Alejandra Dandan.

Lo que no dijo Verbitsky es que la AM 530 Somos Radio es propiedad de la Asociación Madres de Plaza de Mayo de Hebe de Bonafini.

Esta semana, Hebe echó de las Madres a la portavoz del Gobierno Gabriela Cerruti luego de que la enviada del presidente Alberto Fernández intentara convencerla de que no impulse un paro general contra la inflación.

Verbitsky y Cerruti son amigos de sus tiempos compartidos en el histórico Página 12 de Jorge Lanata.