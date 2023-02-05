Venta de canal 7 Neuquén, en medio de la campaña

El grupo de Marcelo Figoli (ALPHA MEDIA) , que tiene varios medios de comunicación y empresas de entretenimiento, obtuvo su primer canal. Se trata del canal 7 de Neuquén, que estaba en manos del Grupo Telefe.

La operación se produce previo a una elección legislativa, en Neuquén, que será una de las primeras del cronograma electoral, el próximo 16 de abril. El MPN figura como la agrupación que lidera todas las encuestas pero el macrismo juega fuerte apoyando a otro candidato.