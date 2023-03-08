Ventura asegura que C5N tenía una deuda con Victor Hugo Morales

El periodista contó detalles de la salida del relator K.

En medio de las especulaciones sobre la salida de Victor Hugo Morales de C5N, Luis Ventuta contó que el relator K tuvo una reunión tensa con directivos del canal y que se habló de una deuda en dólares, aunque esto fue negado por el periodista.

“Se juntó en el cuarto piso. Dijeron no que no había deuda, pero había deuda. Con eso tiramos todo el año. Querían bajarle el número con otro formato”, dijo Ventura.

Victor Hugo había asegurado que su salida se debió a que le recortaron el horario, justo en un año electoral. Y prefirió no ventilar más detalles de la interna. “No voy a no especular”, lanzó, dando a entender que podría haber otros motivos.

“Estuve siete años y trabajé libremente. Tuve algunos chisporroteos en la relación. Llegado este año el canal hizo un ofrecimiento que no me dio ninguna alegría, me reducía mucho mi participación. No voy a especular qué puede haber motivo esto, lo voy a tomar en términos televisivos”, dijo. Y agregó: “No es real que haya una deuda, el canal no me debe un peso”. 