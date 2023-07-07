Ventura con el Jesús en la boca

Luis Ventura recibió una advertencia que lo dejó preocupado con vistas a los Martín Fierro del domingo. Provino de sectores gremiales de la TV que amenazan con hacer quite de colaboración en la transmisión de Telefe. Los sonidistas viene haciendo reclamos salariales que ya afectaron algunos programas en vivo. Le pidieron a Ventura que postergue la entrega de los premios. En las próximas horas se define.