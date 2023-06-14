Ventura explotó contra Rial y mencionó a Cristóbal López y Lázaro Báez

El periodista apuntó a los supuestos vínculos de su ex socio con los dos empresarios K.

Un programa de televisión fue el escenario de un nuevo round de la pelea sangrienta entre Jorge Rial y Luis Ventura a raíz de la situación de Morena Rial, ahijada de Ventura.

En el marco de ese conflicto, Ventura explotó al aire y trató de mafioso a su ex socio. “Nos olvidamos del cuchillazo en los riñones en el Polo, cuando abriste un programa diciendo que le ibas a meter un balazo a Ford, no hablemos de lo que hiciste con algunas compañeras de trabajo… si me pasa algo, esto tiene que ver, no sería la primera vez”, arrancó.

Y agregó: “Cuando se sacaron la selfie fue para promocionar el programa que estaba saliendo en la radio de Cristóbal López. Habra que ver por qué no lo tocaron a Cristóbal López”.

Ventura fue por más y apuntó a un vínculo de que se habló mucho en su momento: “Que hable de las reuniones con Lázaro Báez en su casa y las sociedades que vinieron después, yo puedo hablar”.