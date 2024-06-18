Ventura le avisó a una estrella que no ganaba

El titular de APTRA, Luis Ventura, reconoció que un famoso le pidió garantías de éxito para asistir a la fiesta de los Martín Fierro.  “Quiso saber si ganaba algo y le dije la verdad”, contó el patriarca de los chismes. Los interlocutores hicieron cuentas sobre quien pegó el faltazo en la noche de premiación de la radio. Ventura también dijo que le manguean entradas para parejas y hasta amantes. Luis no pierde las mañas ni cuando habla como director de orquesta.