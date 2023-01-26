Luis Ventura sentó en una mesa política a Barrionuevo y le regaló un premio

Luis Barrionuevo podrá jactarse a partir de ahora de haber ganado un Martín Fierro inventado, un regalo especial otorgado por el titular de ABTRA, Luis Ventura. Fue en la noche de los premios a los mejores valores de contenido digital.

Además el anfitrión sentó al gastronómico con Wado de Pedro y el intendente de Mar del Plata, Guillermo Montenegro. El sindicalista parece que dio un aporte importante para la organización de la noche de premiación en La Feliz.