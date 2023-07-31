Viaje relámpago de Larreta a Santa Cruz tras en triunfo en Chubut

El jefe de Gobierno se mostrará con Mario Markic.

Luego del celebrar el triunfo en Chubut, Horacio Rodriguez Larreta hará esta semana un viaje relámpago a Santa Cruz, donde el kirchnerismo buscar extender su hegemonía política. El jefe de Gobierno se mostrará junto a Mario Markic y a María Eugenia Vidal. El periodista es candidato a gobernador dentro de un lema denominado “Por Santa Cruz” que está liderado por Claudio Vidal, el petrolero que se alejó del kirchnerismo y ahora aspira a la gobernación.

El kirchnerismo sigue teniendo chances de retener la Provincia porque Juntos por el Cambio no pudo llegar a un acuerdo: un sector del radicalismo terminó apoyando la candidatura de Roxana Reyes, otra aspirante a la gobernación, y de Eduardo Costa, que va como senador.

En Santa Cruz hay un cruce complejo de apoyos y alianzas. Patricia Bullrich apoya a Mirey Zeidán, el candidato a gobernador que compite con Reyes en el lema “Cambia Santa Cruz”.

El viaje de Larreta, a horas del triunfo de Ignacio Torres en Chubut, se haría entre martes y miércoles. “Es un viaje corto, hacen unas fotos y se vuelve”, confirmó un armador de la campaña a ExpedientePolitico. 

No es por falta de tiempo. Los armadores de Larreta no quieren que otros candidatos se suban a la foto.