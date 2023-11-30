Vicentico recordó quién es Mario Pergolini

Recolectando amigos. Siempre que desde un sector artístico o radial se lo recuerda salta una vieja cuenta con sabor amargo. El líder de Los Fabulosos Cadillacs venía contando anécdotas sobre la historia de la banda con Matías Martin. En un clima relajado, llegó el momento de cuando se pelearon con un. manager. Allí, el famoso conductor de la Rock and Pop los alertó: “Si no arreglan esto no paso ningún tema más de ustedes”. “Siempre fue un macanudo Mario”, lanzó irónico Vicentico.

 