Exclusivo : Victor Hugo encontró otro medio K luego de su ruidosa salida de C5N

Es un nuevo canal que está terminando sus estudios en el barrio de Palermo.

Víctor Hugo Morales será una de las figuras de un nuevo canal K. Se trata del Canal 4 Extra, que está armando sus estudios en el barrio de Palermo.

Según contó Marina Calabró en radio Mitre, Morales tendrá una hora diaria, de lunes a viernes, de 19 a 20 horas, en el mismo horario que tenía en C5N hasta su escandalosa desvinculación.

La dirección de contenidos del Canal 4 Extra está a cargo de Tomás Méndez, quien ya trabaja en Radio Extra FM 107.5, propiedad del mismo grupo empresario.El canal es uno que había ganado Jorge Fontevecchia, pero luego desistió de avanzar.

El Director, periodista cordobés , pasó por Crónica TV y por C5N, del donde tuvo que irse por haberle organizado un escrache a Patricia Bullrich.

El diario Clarín reveló que detrás del nuevo canal aparece el abogado Franco Bindi, muy cercano a la embajada de Venezuela pero con buenos vínculos con el presidente Alberto Fernández.

Pero hay otra versión que pudo saber Expediente. La gran pregunta es :¿ Quien es el financista? Suena un nombre relacionado a la política que estuvo muy cerca del proyecto kirchnerista. Una curiosidad es que participará en la pantalla el humorista Pachu Peña.