Víctor Hugo fan de la obra de teatro que reivindica a Néstor

Se estrenó Néstor Kirchner: El presidente militante.

El productor y director Enrique Federman estrenó “Néstor Kirchner, el presidente militante” en el Palacio El Victorial, ubicado en la calle Piedras 722, San Telmo.

Basado en el libro de Gabriel Pandolfo, bajo el mismo título, el director le rinde un homenaje al expresidente argentino a poco por cumplirse doce años de su muerte.

Para ponerse en la piel del “Néstor militante”, Pandolfo eligió al actor Néstor Sánchez, que no dudó un segundo en aceptar la propuesta “por la carga emotiva” que significaba.

Además, para completar el cuadro teatral, el director consiguió que León Gieco se sumara con la música para el espectáculo sobre el presidente a quien apoyó por los derechos humanos.

El periodista Víctor Hugo Morales ya vio la obra: “Es verlo a Néstor Kirchner”, destacó.