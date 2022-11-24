Victor Hugo Morales estalló contras las autoridades de Radio Nacional porque no le pagaron el viaje al Mundial

Habló de “miserables” y se quejó por los pasajes que no llegaron.

Victor Hugo Morales criticó duramente a las autoridades de Radio Nacional. Parece que el relator pidió mucho dinero para llevar a todo su equipo a Qatar pero no se lo aceptaron. Igualmente, está en el Mundial. Además de relatar los partidos por radio, hace salidas en C5N, su otra casa.

“Es probable que 30 personas para la TV Pública sean insuficientes … ni un miserable viático para un trabajador de radio nacional, ni un pasaje, que manera de tratarnos …. la transmisión es en la plataforma Relatores. Más arriba las cosas han sido un fracaso estrepitoso para la radio”, se quejó el relator oficial.

Apenas llegó a Qatar, Victor Hugo se quejó del calor y se sumó a las críticas contra el país elegido. “Creo que el Mundial no se tendría que haber hecho acá, es parte de la corrupción de la FIFA”, lanzó en sus primeras transmisiones.