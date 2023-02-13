Victoria Donda otra vez se acomodó en el Estado

La ex titular del INADI ya tiene un puesto en la Provincia de Buenos Aires.

La ex titular del INADI, que se fue en medio de una disputa con el presidente ALberto Fernández, se incorporará en los próximos días al gabinete de Axel Kicillof en calidad de subsecretaria.

Donda subió a sus redes una foto junto al Gobernador en el que anuncia que será nombrada subsecretaria de Análisis y Seguimiento Político Estratégico. De esa manera, no reportará al jefe de asesores, Carlos Bianco, como había trascendido en un comienzo sino a la Secretaria General, a cargo de Agustina Vila.

Donda había renunciado en los últimos días de 2022 junto con otros funcionarios de segunda línea. “Mi desilusión viene de hace tiempo”, dijo en esos días para exponer su desacuerdo con Alberto. Desde el Gobierno se difundió, en cambio, que el Presidenta decidió echarla.