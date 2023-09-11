VIDEO. El joven que denunció a Antonio Aracre lo había entrevistado en la Casa Rosada

La entrevista se hizo cuando Aracre era jefe de asesores del Presidente. Los detalles.

La historia que terminó este fin de semana con un allanamiento a su domicilio por el presunto abuso de un menor de 17 años comenzó hace poco tiempo, con una entrevista, cuando Antonio Aracre todavía era funcionario de Alberto Fernández. Dos jóvenes, estudiantes del Colegio Nacional de Buenos Aires, entrevistaron al entonces jefe de asesores. 

A24 mostró el video de esa entrevista y contó los detalles de la trama.

La entrevista se grabó en la Casa Rosada. De fondo se veía el cuadro de Alberto Fernández. 

El joven fue atendido el sábado a la tarde en el Hospital Fernández y luego en la clínica Bazterrica, donde se comprobaron signos de violación.

Luego el menor de edad aportó la dirección del lugar donde habría ocurrido la violación, un departamento ubicado en la calle Arévalo, en Colegiales, a donde Aracre lo habría llevado al joven tras encontrarse con él en el bar London, cerca de Plaza de Mayo.

En los allanamientos en sus departamentos se incautó ropa, así como un auto BMW para realizar pericias.

Recordemos que Aracre tuvo que renunciar en medio de un escándalo, cuando trascendió que le había propuesto un plan a Alberto Fernández para ocupar el Ministerio de Economía, tal como revelaron varios medios.

Luego de su salida, Aracre se transformó en un crítico de la gestión de Sergio Massa. Sus dichos ya habían tenido consecuencias. Unas horas después de sus primeras declaraciones contra el ministro y ahora candidato, se filtró una causa judicial contra la empresa Syngenta que tramita en el juzgado federal de Campana tras una denuncia de la Aduana, un organismo controlado por Massa. Sin embargo, Aracre siguió criticando la gestión oficial.