VIDEO. En la TV Pública trataron de “desclasados” a los jugadores porque no van a la Rosada

Muchos conductores de C5N también se sumaron a las críticas contra la Selección.

En la TV Pública y en otros canales oficialistas como C5N se escucharon muchas críticas hacia los jugadores de la Selección por la decisión de no ir a la Casa Rosada, como en el 86 y en el 90. Los jugadores no quisieron ser usados por el Gobierno. Además hay otros factores como la interna entre el presidente de la AFA y el presidente Alberto Fernández.

En uno de los programas de la TV Pública, un panelista se animó a tratar de “desclasados” a los jugadores, argumentando que viven en Europa hace años, y hubo críticas por la decisión de no acudir a la Rosada.

En C5N, los conductores más importantes operaron durante las últimas horas que la caravana debía pasar por la Rosada. Algunos hasta tuitearon que se iba a cambiar el recorrido. “No me parece feliz que no vayan a la Casa Rosada que es la casa de Pueblo y es la casa de todos los argentinos”, dijo Gustavo Sylvestre.