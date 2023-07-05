Jay Mammon fue a Intrusos y se cruzó a los gritos con dos panelistas

“No tengo que dar explicaciones”, fue una de sus frases.

Jay Mammon apareció otra vez en una entrevista. Fue al piso de Intrusos y habló mano a mano con su conductora. En ese tramo, contó que va a ir a los Martin Fierro y cargó mucho contra los medios.

Los problemas arrancaron cuando participaron los panelistas. “Estas hace dos horas dandole cátedra a la tele“, le dijo Pampito. A partir de ese momento empezó un intercambio duro.  Mammon dijo que no tiene que dar explicaciones. “Cuando ustedes hablaron no había una causa, ahora sí hay una causa”, dijo en tono desafiante. Se refiere a la denuncia que le hizo a Lucas Benvenuto y a varios periodistas.

La denuncia en su contra existió pero prescribió por un criterio de la Justicia. En marzo de 2021, el Juzgado Nacional en lo Criminal y Correccional N° 3 sobreseyó al conductor porque el delito denunciado había prescripto en 2019.

 

Jay Mammon también discutió con Laura Ubfal. “No me gusta que vayas contra Lucas. Me parece la técnica Darthés. Yo estoy en contra”, se enojó el conductor. Y agregó: “Estos temas de abuso y violación no son un tema de fe. Es irresponsable de parte de ustedes. Que me compares con Darthés es una falsa de respeto”.