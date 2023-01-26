VIDEO. Nelson y Dominique confirmaron que serán los conductores de Telenoche

La dupla ya se venía probando en enero. El desafío del rating.

Luego del posteo de Luciana Geuna, confirmado que renunciaba a Telenoche, Nelson Castro y Dominique Metzger confirmaron anoche que fueron elegidos como la nueva dupla de conductores del histórico noticiero.

“Para mí es un sueño enorme, compartirlo con vos Nelson … Telenoche es un lugar hermoso, queremos acompañarlos”, dijo la nueva conductora. Castro la definió como “un ser de luz” y habló del “legado” del noticiero.