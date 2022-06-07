Un empresario hizo un chiste con los precios y Cristina se indignó

Federico Braun no tuvo mejor idea que bromear con la inflación. El video

La escena ocurrió esta mañana en el encuentro de AEA. Ricardo Kirschbaum estaba entrevistado a Federico Braun, presidente de la cadena de supermercados La Anónima, cuando salió una pregunta de manual: “¿Qué hace La Anónima con la inflación?”. El empresario no tuvo mejor idea que hacer un chiste: “Remarca precios todos los días”.

De fondo se escucharon risas.

El video comenzó a circular por las redes y captó la atención de la vicepresidenta. “Recién, en la Jornada por los 20 años de Asociación Empresaria Argentina (AEA), el dueño de una de las cadenas de supermercados más grande del país te cuenta lo que hacen todos los días”, tuiteó Cristina Kirchner.

En 2017, durante el gobierno de Macri, Cristina también le había dedicado un tuit a La Anónima por la venta de huesos de pollo.