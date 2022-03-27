Viene Semana Santa con ofertas de turismo termales

Aunque se puede disfrutar durante todo el año, el turismo termal es una muy buena opción para el otoño y una propuesta ideal para tomar unos días de descanso en Semana Santa.

Las aguas termales tienen efectos sedantes que disminuyen el estrés, son relajantes del sistema nervioso, limpian los tejidos, desintoxican el organismo, hacen su aporte antiinflamatorio y analgésico, relajan la tensión de los músculos y las articulaciones, mejoran la textura de la piel, ayudan a eliminar toxinas.

Entre la variada oferta del rubro, las Termas del Salado son las más cercanas a la Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires. Se encuentran en General Belgrano, a apenas una hora y media del centro porteño. La provincia de Buenos Aires también ofrece otras propuestas termales en Mar del Plata, San Clemente del Tuyú, Carhué-Epecuén, Dolores, Pedro Luro y Necochea.

En tanto, Las Termas de Río Hondo, en Santiago del Estero, es llamada la “Ciudad Termal” del país, porque no se trata de un centro termal sino de toda una ciudad asentada en catorce napas mesotermales con agua mineromedicinal, que recibe visitantes en todas las estaciones.

También en la región Litoral, Entre Ríos cuenta con una oferta de nada menos que 17 centros termales distribuidos en toda la provincia, que la convierten en un gran destino termal con características singulares. Asimismo, en la provincia del Chaco se encuentran las termas de Roque Sáenz Peña.

En el Norte, la oferta de Jujuy incluye el emblemático hotel spa Termas de Reyes, a menos de veinte kilómetros de la capital provincial, y las termas de Caimancito. Por su parte, Salta cuenta con el complejo termal El Sauce y el hotel Termas Rosario de la Frontera. El complejo termal La Aguadita (Tinogasta), el afluente termal Villa Vil, Fiambalá y las aguas termales de Quebrada de Hualfin son las propuestas de Catamarca mientras que en La Rioja se puede disfrutar de Santa Teresita y Los Mogotes. En Tucumán, la hostería termal de Taco Ralo.

En Cuyo, Mendoza presenta las Termas de Cacheuta tienen un parque de agua termal, que permite brindar servicios a gran cantidad de visitantes y turistas, y la provincia también cuenta con Lahuen Co, Los Molles, El Challao, Puente del Inca y El Sosneado. San Juan suma las opciones de Las Flores, Pismanta, Talacasto, el pueblo termal de Pampa del Cura y La Laja (Albardón). San Luis ofrece San Jerónimo (camping municipal y hostería) y el complejo termal municipal y el hotel termal de Balde.

En la Patagonia, las termas de Copahue, Neuquén, son las únicas en el mundo que reúnen en un mismo lugar una innumerable cantidad de recursos minerales naturales como aguas, fangos, vapores y algas. La laguna Guatraché y Larroudé son las propuestas de La Pampa.

En Córdoba, una buena opción es Serrezuela, en las termas de Quincho, en el noroeste provincial.

Solo queda elegir un destino y prepararse para disfrutar del termalismo, una propuesta que siempre combina recreación y bienestar.