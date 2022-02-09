Villa Urquiza y el barrio River quedaron afuera de la “sintonía fina” en el precio de la luz

La segmentación tan esperada arrancó con varias críticas.

Once años después de la prometida “sintonía fina”, el kirchnerismo finalmente la pondrá en práctica, pero de la mano de Alberto Fernández. Pero, una vez más, no todo es lo que parece: el Ente Nacional Regulador de la Electricidad (ENRE) presentó un mapa para segmentar la tarifa eléctrica, pero se olvidó dos barrios clave de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires.

Varios usuarios hicieron notar en las redes sociales que el barrio informalmente llamado River, por su cercanía con el estadio del “Millonario”, quedaría afuera de la nueva política tarifaria del Gobierno así como también la mayor parte del barrio de Villa Urquiza, que, después de Puerto Madero, Recoleta y Belgrano, es de los de mayor poder adquisitivo.

Por otro lado, otras personas en las mismas redes se preguntaban quiénes vivían en esas seis manzanas de Caballito donde también se aplicaría la “sintonía fina”: se trata de la zona conocida como barrio inglés, que se encuentra entre las calles Valle (al norte), Del Barco Centenera (al este), Emilio Mitre (al oeste) y la avenida Pedro Goyena (al sur).

Por su parte, periodistas de La Nación + criticaron que esa segmentación tarifarias se aplique en barrios cerrados del conurbano bonaerense porque, según sus propias palabras, vivir en esos desarrollos inmobiliarios no significa tener el poder adquisitivo necesario para hacer frente a la actualización del costo del servicio y el recorte de subsidios sobre el mismo.