Villarruel apunta a Kicillof por supuesto adoctrinamiento escolar

La advertencia fue rallada desde el Observatorio de Derechos Humanos del Senado. Qué dicen.

Como un efecto rebote de la multitudinaria manifestación a favor de la Universidad Publica, vino el contraataque de parte del sector de la vice presidenta. Desde el Observatorio de Derechos Humanos del Senado, a cargo de Claudia Rucci, se advirtió de la dudosa actitud de un concurso organizado por la provincia de Buenos Aires.

El programa Jóvenes y Memoria difundió los lineamientos de contenidos de dicho concurso con tendencia parcial de los fenómenos de los 70 y denominando la década de los 90.

El Observatorio dirigido por Rucci señala que a los alumnos se les da “una información parcial de la historia, impidiendo el desarrollo de un pensamiento critico “.

Se plantea en le informa que se invisibiliza el acciona de las organizaciones guerrilleras o se estigmatiza al gobierno enemista , con una mirada “típica de gobierno autoritarios”.

El Programa Jóvenes y Memoria plantea en sus postulados de bajada del linea que en los 90 “quedó demostrado que en democracia se puede votar a un gobierno que hizo políticas en contra del pueblo”.

Sobre el actual gobierno, señalas que juegan dentro del sistema democrático pero para destruirlo.  Los títulos a desarrollar en las tareas de investigación propuestas por el gobierno de Kicillof son :Democracia y / y o dictadura antes de al dictadura del 76, memoria de al dictadura militar (76 al 83, memorias de la Democracia (1983-2015) y Agenda actual de los Derechos Humanos,

 