Villarruel rompió con un asesor “privilegiado”: le apuntan a una concejal

El diputado Guillermo Montenegro fue la sombra de la vice durante mucho tiempo.

El diputado Guillermo Montenegro (en la foto el de camisa celeste) fue la sombra de Victoria Villarruel, antes como diputada y desde que asumió como vice. Pero esa la relación política, que habría pasado al plano personal, estaría rota.

Cuentan que la vice se enteró que el diputado tenía encuentros con una dirigente de LLA que forma parte del cuerpo asesores de la presidencia del Senado. Habría fotos y pruebas de esos acercamientos. Nunca saldrán a la luz porque podrían confirmar que la vice mandaba a seguir a su asesor “privilegiado”.

¿Seguirá la asesora en el Senado o será una de las bajas de Semana Santa? Lo más probable es que vuelva en breve al Concejo Deliberante de Pilar, donde tiene un monobloque.