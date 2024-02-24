Villarruel se plantó ante Mayans por el busto de Kirchner

El senador José Mayans, el que plantea que Milei es un “loco”, se indignó por la decisión de retirar el busto de Néstor Kirchner del Senado. La vicepresidenta le retrucó con altura: “No era senador, no fue vicepresidente y no soy su viuda”. Cortita y al pie.