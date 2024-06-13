Villarruel y Lousteau fueron fundamentales para que saliera la Ley de Bases en el Senado

Los dos adversarios fueron el factotum. Uno del quórum, la vice de los desempates.

Fue a lo pírrico. La victoria posible. Y hablando de eso fue Victoria Villarruel la que logró desempatar, primero en la ley en general y después de otras dos instancias de empate en 36 cuando se disputó el articulo por artículo de algunas de las normas de la llamada Ley de Bases. Si ella y sin el radical Martín Lousteau, la ley tan deseada por Milei no hubiera sido posible.

El radical dio su presencia clave para el quórum inicial. Tras ello, empujó cambios importantes como la eliminación del plan privatizador de algunas compañías cómo Aerolíneas Argentinas, radio Nacional, entre otras. A la vez, se reintrodujo la moratoria jubilatoria para aquellos trabajadores que no alcancen los años mínimos de aportes.

En horas de la madrugada, la oposición le pudo voltear ganancias del paquete fiscal. El gobierno se lleva la victoria posible tras haber menospreciado desde sus cúpulas la construcción de consensos con sectores dialoguistas. De apuro, pudo acercar posiciones que le han costado caras. Ahora todo vuelve a diputados.

Villarruel tuvo su momento de lucimiento, con un discurso donde dejó en claro que pese a sus diferencias personales con el presidente no es tiempo aún de pensar en su propio proyecto político. Se animó a confrontar en el recinto con los sectores kirchneristas, en algunos casos al filo como la disputa con Wado de Pedro. La tensión sobrevino por los demoníacos 70.

El gobierno cerró el episodió de los serios incidentes callejeros con la idea que lo que se intentó en las calles fue un “golpe de estado”. Sin presentar una sola prueba, dejó correr a los violentos volteando autos y quemándolos con total impunidad.

Los anti castas terminaron canjeando votos por cargos como el que le cedieron a la senadora neuquina Lucila Crexell, que recibió un puesto como embajadora en la Unesco.

En definitiva, el oficialismo logró el título del diario y cierto margen de gobernabilidad. Ahora habrá que ver qué puede hacer con ello y si cambia algunos modos que le han infligido auto golpes.

Horacio Caride

 

 