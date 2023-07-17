Violento escrache a Larreta en Santiago Del Estero

Horacio Rodriguez Larreta estuvo en la capital de Santiago del Estero este fin de semana como parte de su campaña y vivió un momento incómodo. Una persona lo fue a saludar pero al final lo terminó insultando. “Eyyy amigo, amigo, ahi está el cagador”, se escucha. El jefe de Gobierno primero sonríe y luego se aleja dándose cuenta de la emboscada.

En Santiago Del Estero dicen que no es la primera vez que le ocurre en esa provincia. “Se equivocaron, lo llevaron a la Feria Artesanal donde hay muchos punteros y adeptos al gobernador Zamora”, explicó un dirigente local.