Viviana Canosa se muestra en TN

“La semana que viene si Dios quiere nos vemos en la tele, voy a visitar a un querido amigo y gran periodista!! Los mantengo al tanto.. Mucho para decir”, lanzó, enigmática, Viviana Canosa en su cuenta de Twitter. Pero en la TV no hay misterios.

Canosa será invitada de Nicolás Wiñazki en su programa de TN.

Ya se sabe que este año no tendrá pantalla porque se fue de A24 en un momento complicado para los programadores, pero está por publicar un libro y tiene previsto una serie de charlas en varios países.