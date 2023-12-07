Viviana Canosa también dejaría su lugar en la pantalla de LN+

La conductora se enfrentó con Javier Milei durante la campaña.

Son horas convulsionadas en LN+ tras el anuncio de la salida de Jonatan Viale, al frente del programa que más mide. El conductor no venía en buenos términos con algunas autoridades del canal desde el comienzo del proceso electoral, aunque nadie se imaginaba este final abrupto. Hoy o mañana podría ser su último programa al aire.

Desde temprano, varios periodistas reconocidos recibieron la primicia en sus teléfonos. Marina Calabró, compañera del mismo canal, estuvo preguntando por el rumor pero la primicia finalmente fue de Jorge Rial, que tuvo una charla con Viale antes de publicar un mensaje en las redes sociales.

La salida de Viale no sería la única. Se rumorea que Viviana Canosa también podría ponerle fin a su contrato. “Estoy cansada de llegar tan tarde a mi casa“, dijo varias veces la conductora, que tuvo que ocupar la franja de las 23 horas ante la sobrepoblación de figuras.

Canosa se enfrentó públicamente con Javier Milei durante la campaña por motivos que nunca se aclararon. En las últimas apariciones del ahora presidente electo en el canal, Canosa prefirió pegar el faltazo.