Viviana Canosa tendría todo arreglado para desembarcar en LN+

Todavía es un misterio en qué horario aterrizará.

Desde su ruidosa salida de A24, donde se fue denunciando censura por un video sobre un escrache a Sergio Massa, Viviana Canosa no logró acomodarse en la grilla de los principales canales. Cuando los programadores ya están pensando en 2023, comenzó a circular con fuerza el rumor: la conductora tendría todo arreglado, al menos de palabra, con las autoridades de LN+.

“No firmó nada pero está todo arreglado”, dijeron en el canal. El rumor ya llego a los responsables de otras señales.

Recordemos que la llegada de Canosa era resistida por las autoridades de La Nación, pero finalmente habría primado la voz de Juan Cruz Avila, el hombre que trajo a las principales figuras y logró transformar al canal en un producto exitoso. Canosa venía midiendo muy bien, con un discurso muy polarizado, hasta su salida de A24.

Este miércoles, la conductora publicó en sus redes una foto sugestiva y sembró la expectativa. “La próxima semana anuncio varias cosas”, fue el mensaje. De sus colaboradores en A24 el único que no estaba es Carlos Campolongo, que siguió en esa pantalla.

La gran incógnita es dónde aterrizará Canosa, si es que se suma antes de fin de año. Se habla de lunes a viernes en el horario de las 22, actualmente a cargo de Luis Majul. A las 21 está Alfredo Leuco, que viene siendo uno de los más vistos del canal.