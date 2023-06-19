Volvieron los caramelos en Indonesia

Son los famosos Sugus que tienen de cábala Rodrigo de Paul y Leandro Paredes antes que comience un partido e la Selección , Lo hicieron en el reconocimiento del campo en Indonesia. Es el utilero de la celeste y blanca el que acopia paquetes de los Multi colores de nuestras infancias para e gusto de los dos referentes de la Scaloneta.