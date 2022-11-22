“Volvimos a ver al Messi de los Mundiales”

En el análisis post partido, Gustavo López fue duro con los referentes de la Selección. “Volvimos a ver al Messi de los Mundiales“, dijo a la hora de calificar el nivel del capitán. Luego cuestionó su respuesta anímica en el segundo tiempo. Dijo que volvió a caminar “mirando el piso”.

López también criticó el nivel de juego de Rodrigo De Paul, al que se vio impreciso y muy peleador con los jugadores de Arabia Saudita: “Hay que ser más humildes”. 