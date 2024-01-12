Volvió a transmitir el canal ecuatoriano que fue copado por narcoterroristas

Tras el episodio de toma de rehenes, por parte de un grupo de narcoterroristas,  TC Televisión en Guayaquil volvió a transmitir . La conductora visiblemente conmovida expresó, de parte de toda la emisora  , el orgullo de volver a expresar al libertad de expresión.

 