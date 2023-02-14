Volvió Baby Etchecopar: “En 3 años juzgaron a los rugbiers y en 15 años Cristina no tiene una condena firme”

El conductor volvió a la pantalla de a24.

Baby Etchecopar volvió este lunes a la pantalla de A24, y lanzó todos los cartuchos en su primera editorial del año. Este año, Baby tendrá que competir con Viviana Canosa, que se fue a LN+. Anoche, cuando arranco el programa, perdía la batalla del raiting por poco y no tuvo problema de decirlo al aire.

En su editorial, festejó la condena contra los rugbiers, pero lamentó las demoras en las causas contra Cristina Kirchner. “Se robaron un país, nos dejaron en la miseria, Cristina tiene que ir en cana. Ahora hablando de eso, muy bien en cana los rugbiers, muy bien en cana estos dos animales que mataron al nene, estas dos cucarachas, juzgadas y en cana. Pero me extraña algo, como es que en 3 años juzgaron a todos estos y en 15 años Cristina no tiene una condena firme. Pregunto, la muerte del nene, lo de los rugbiers, no estuvo bancado por el Gobierno para tapar lo de Cristina, porque vienen más causas. Cuando se termina lo de los pibes, con el nene muerto, arranca lo de Fede Bal, una payasada nacional que no tiene parangones”, lanzó.

En el final de su speech, Baby fue muy duro con la oposición: “Es un país oxidado, con mentirosos, embusteros, con chorros, con inútiles. Y del otro lado también la oposición con inútiles que dicen que nos van a salvar cuando ellos también se probaron de número 10 y no metieron un gol. Hay que buscar una solución, la única que tenemos es enojarnos. La única solución que tenemos es decir basta, mano dura”.