Volvió el cronista K , Guazzora

Quien escrachó a varios periodistas opositores apura a Alberto por izquierda.

Después de la condena por amenazas, después del escándalo con un policía y después de atravesar el coronavirus, Ezequiel Guazzora volvió a la calle con sus “consultas populares” para saber lo que opinan “los que no tienen voz”.

No lo hizo en un día cualquiera: lo hizo en la jornada anterior a que el Senado de la Nación, sin Cristina Kirchner a la hora de la votación, convirtiera en ley el acuerdo con el Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI).

Por eso, Guazzora fue uno por uno a los presentes en la plaza Constitución a preguntarles cómo les ha impactado la inflación del 4,7% en febrero -y 52% interanual- y, justamente, el inminente acuerdo con el FMI.

La zona elegida por el conductor para las entrevistas es una bien popular por donde pasan todos tipos de trabajadores con un denominador común: los problemas para llegar con el sueldo a fin de mes.

Algunos votaron a Alberto y Cristina, los Fernández, otros no, pero todos coincidieron en que ni este gobierno ni el anterior han sabido cómo solucionar el problema de la suba generalizada de precios.

Tal vez la mayor diversidad en las respuestas fue cuando Guazzora les dio la oportunidad de “¿qué le dirías al presidente si lo tuvieras enfrente?”.

“Me genera mucha tristeza esta consulta popular porque, por lo visto, vuelve la antipolítica, el ‘son todos iguales’, ‘los que llegan al poder, roban’ y no está bueno eso”, consideró.

“Si Alberto Fernández fuera candidato el año que viene, la gran mayoría no lo votaría”, cerró con mensaje incluido su vuelta a Quien quiera oir que oiga.Vo