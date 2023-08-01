“Voy a entrar con una cámara al Central”: otra frase de Bullrich se transformó en tema de campaña

Javier Milei se burló de la idea. La ex ministra ya había hablado de un blindaje.

Patricia Bullrich volvió a tropezar con un tema de la agenda económica, uno de sus puntos débiles. En una entrevista con LN+, aseguró que si llega a presidenta va a entrar al Banco Central con una cámara de televisión para mostrar que no hay reservas, lo que generó una catarata de burlas en las redes porque las reservas no están en la entidad físicamente. Más tarde, el tema saltó a la agenda de otros candidatos.

Javier MIlei, por ejemplo, dijo que es una burrada. “Imagino que los ‘liberales’ de copetín saldrán a criticar tamaña bestialidad… no pará, que con los curros de la venta de patente de corso no se jode… Igual, la mayoría de los economistas son analfabetos monetarios por lo que puede que no hayan notado el punto”, se burló el candidato libertario.

“A corazón abierto queremos decirle a la gente cómo está el país”, insistió Bullrich y amplió sobre su idea: “mostrar a la gente qué Banco Central te dejan”. Los periodistas que la entrevistaban le advirtieron que estaba cometiendo un error. Pero Bullrich insistió: “No están, no hay más, hay reservas negativas. Es importante que el pueblo argentino lo sepa”.

Ante la polémica, un asesor de la ex ministra tuvo que salir a explicar esos dichos. “Es una escenificación, es una explicación. Es para ser claros”, sostuvo. “Es lo mismo si yo tengo las reservas digitalizadas, en una pantalla, y entro con una cámara y muestro la pantalla. Es exactamente lo mismo. La idea es mucho más profunda, no está en un análisis tan superficial. Es una forma de decir que nosotros lo que vamos a tener que hacer es decirles a los argentinos cuántas reservas nos quedan y se las vamos a tener que mostrar: no importa si es un papelito que tenga impreso, una pantalla o si tengo lingotes ahí. Lo importante es que va a haber que decir la verdad”, dijo Damián Arabia.

Recordemos que la semana pasada Bullrich prometió “un blindaje” de dólares del FMI y Horacio Rodríguez Larreta salió a recordarle su paso por el gobierno de De la Rúa.