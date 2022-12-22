Vuelve Duro de Domar a la TV

En esta nueva etapa será conducido por Pablo Duggan.

Angel De Brito anunció que vuelve Duro De Domar, el programa que marcó una época de la TV con un estilo muy particular. Esta vez estará en la pantalla de C5N y será conducido por Pablo Duggan.

El programa tuvo varios conductores pero quedaron grabadas las etapas de Roberto Pettinato y Daniel Tognetti.

En esta nueva etapa, luego de varios años sin aire, el programa ya tiene varios panelistas confirmados: Mariano Hamilton, Cinthia Garcia y Carlos Maslaton.

Según De Brito, también fueron convocados La Chipi, Muscari, Pia Shaw y Silvina Escudero.