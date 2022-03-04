Vuelve GH con Del Moro

Programa morbo nunca muere. Gran Hermano vuelve a la pantalla de Telefe, ahora bajo la conducción del eficiente Santiago del Moro. El conductor de Master Chef será el refresh de un éxito que condujeron Mariano Peluffo, Solita y Jorge Rial. La pausa sin ver a los Hermanitos fue de 6 años. Una abstinencia necesaria.