Vuelve Intratables y prueban caras nuevas para la edición 2023

Se hicieron dos pilotos con dos conductores distintos.

En una entrevista, el periodista Ceferino Reato, que fue echado de Intratables y ahora está como panelista en los debates de Gran Hermano, contó que lo volvieron a llamar para integrar el panel.

“Hablé con José Nuñez, tengo entendido que hicieron dos pilotos, me invitaron a ir. A mi me gusta el formato ese pero requiere ciertas cosas. En ese momento querían hacer un Intratables oficialista …”, se quejó Reato. Se refería a la etapa de Fabián Doman y de Alejandro Fantino.

Lo cierto es que América está buscando conductor y panelistas. Hasta ahora se hicieron dos pilotos con Soledad Larghi, la conductora del Noticiero, y Nicolás Magaldi, quien debutó en enero y está conduciendo a la mañana.

En principio el programa iría a las 22 horas.