Vuelve Lanata y habló del pase con Feinmann

El lunes arranca la nueva programación de Radio Mitre y hay expectativa por el pase entre Eduardo Feinmann y Jorge Lanata. “Logramos un pase democrático”, dijo el conductor de Lanata Sin filtro en clara alusión a lo que pasó con Longobardi.

“Nunca laburé con Feinmann, me cae bien. Hablé con él por teléfono y me parece que se puede hacer una buena dupla”, explicó Lanata. Según dijo, el pase comenzará a las 10 menos 10 y se extenderá por 20 minutos.