Wado de Pedro cerró gira por Israel con sabor a candidatura

El Ministro de Interior levantó el perfil

El Ministro de Interior, Wado de Pedro, armó una gira por Israel con gobernadores invitados, inclusive de la oposición. La excusa fue una Cumbre del Agua. El objetivo del funcionario de La Cámpora es elevar su perfil con vistas al 2023.

El avión incluyó a 7 gobernadores. Entre los que figuraron Gildo Insfran, Raúl Jalil, Alicia Kirchner y el mendocino radical Rodolfo Suarez. El detalle más relevante fue que el funcionario se garantizó la cobertura subiendo a la nave a varios periodistas. Principales diarios y medios audiovisuales entre la que se destacó la periodista económica de América TV, Marcela Pagano.

Notorio fue el destaque en las coberturas sobre la figura de Wado en comparación del resto. Aunque no lo blanquee, en su entorno piensan que sería una alternativa de unión para el Frente de Todos postulándose para presidente.

El viaje a Israel forma parte de un grupo de acciones de Wado para elevar su perfil en un ámbito seguro, como también lo fue su audiencia con el Papa Francisco. El político es una muestra permanente de resciliencia, desde su historia trágica familiar de desaparecidos hasta cómo se paró por su tartamudez.

Si no le alcanza para presidente, Wado podría ser vice de otro postulante, hasta de Alberto si intentara la reelección, pero siempre desde una visión de unidad del Frente de Todos.