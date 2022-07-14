Waldo Wolff convocó a Rial y a Daniel Vila al Congreso

El diputado preside la Comisión de Libertad de Expresión de Diputados.

El presidente de la Comisión de Libertad de Expresión de Diputados Waldo Wolff decidió convocar a Jorge Rial y al empresario Daniel Vila a raíz de la denuncia público del primero sobre amenazas.

“@WolffWaldo resolvió convocarlos para la primera semana de agosto. En la comisión podrán intercambiar ideas acerca del rol de los medios, la garantía de la libertad editorial y la defensa de la libertad de expresión.resolvió convocarlos para la primera semana de agosto”, publicó Gerardo Milman.

Wolff y Rial ya se habían chicaneado por Twitter. “Ahí me dicen que existiría una Comisión de Libertad de Expresión en nuestro Congreso. La encabezaría un diputado llamado @WolffWaldo Tal vez sus múltiples tareas le impiden pronunciarse sobre las amenazas de Daniel Vila. Intenté contarle la situación y me encontré con esto”, publicó Rial. El diputado del PRO le respondió: “Me puede llamar a mi celular si quiere que se lo paso por privado. Más allá de la chicana la comisión está a disposición para recibirlo como cada periodista que lo requirió. Que tenga buen día”.

La pelea abierta entre Rial y Vila sumó hoy a otro protagonista: Luis Ventura se puso la camiseta de América y salió con los tapones de punta. 

 